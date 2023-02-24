Idol worshipper like you should have died before Atsu; Diana Asamoah fires Nana Agradaa

"To us, we think Atsu is a complete angel, but it is otherwise in the sight of God. What human beings approve of is not what God approves. If you belong to the world, the world will hail you, but if you belong to God, thousands of angels will back you," she said.

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa Pulse Ghana

Responding to the claim by Nana Agradaa, Diana Asamoah lambasted the ‘self-acclaimed’ evangelist who used to be a fetish priestess.

"You were the idol worshipper. You noticed it didn’t work. You are the one with a fraudulent nature and the habit of stealing and swindling others. Can you say that the houses you built were from a good source? You built those houses with monies from defrauding and stealing from others. Keep quiet! I don’t want to vent out, so shut up! This young life has been cut short and we are all in pain," she said.

She added that “you are even the one supposed to die and not Atsu. It’s impossible to dictate to God because you were the one supposed to die because we benefit from Atsu’s existence. Prisoners, orphans, in fact, the entire country benefited from him. But as for you, you even have the tendency to swindle prisoners. You can even deceive kids and steal their fees".

Further fuming on Angel FM, she said "you think because we are quiet, we are scared of you. If after all, you have done, God hasn’t killed you and you are still walking about freely, it’s because God does not want you to die from your sins. Repent! And stop the habit of flaunting that church of yours. If truly you have accepted Christ, it should reflect in your lifestyle. You think you’re the only mean one. If truly, you have repented from idol worship and have transitioned into the Christian faith, leave a holy life".

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars' and Former Chelsea and Newcastle United forward, Christian Atsu, was found dead on Saturday after he went missing following an earthquake that affected his apartment in Türkiye.

His mortal remains arrived at the Kotaka International Airport on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The footballer's remains were accompanied from Turkey by his family and Ghana's ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, Ghana's foreign ministry said.

The plane landed at 19:25 GMT in Accra where it was met by relatives, government officials and representatives of the Ghana Football Association.