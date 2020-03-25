Cardi B shared her thoughts about the pandemic, opined that celebrities are being paid to say they have the virus. “I’m starting to feel like y’all ni**as is paying ni**as to say that they got it,” said the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. “And if y’all are paying ni**as to say that they got it, pay me too,” she said during an Instagram live session.

Idris on the hand, while speaking with Oprah for an episode of “Oprah Talks: COVID-19” on Apple TV, in response to the conspiracy theory trumpeted by Cardi B, he said “And also this idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus. That’s like absolute bullshit, such stupidness”.

He continued that “and people wanna spread that as if it’s like news. That’s stupid. It’s the quickest way to get people sick. There’s no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting there saying we’ve got it and we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that”.

Oprah Winfrey

The 47-year-old British actor also seized the opportunity to warn people to desist from spreading misinformation. “I’d rather go out with a positive, knowing that other people benefited from, you know, the messaging that we’re trying to put out,” said Elba. “You know, stop trolling people, stop sending misinformation. Stop, you know, writing these incredible stories about, you know, conspiracy theories” he said.