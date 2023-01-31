If Bob Marley were alive, do you think he will feature Sarkodie?Blakk Rasta blasts Reggae legend’s family

Speaking on his show on Accra-based 3FM, Blakk Rasta noted that the rapper’s attitude has tarnished the legacy of the legendary reggae singer and the originality of the song meant to praise the legend’s lover.

“What Sarkodie did is just a desecration of the legacy of Bob Marley. It’s so shameful. What Sarkodie did is nothing but the desecration of the music king. It’s like a king has been buried and you go and dig him up and steal the gold and diamonds he was buried with.”

He continued “it hurts me so much I decided not to talk about this. Sarkodie allowed himself to be used to desecrate Bob Marley’s legacy. The one-way rap has been on all these years. What Sarkodie does is one-way rap but people are not ready to speak the truth.

According to him, Bob Marley used his music to be able to free up Africa in one way or the other.

Blakk Rasta quoted the words of Bob Marley saying “You can’t love my music when you love Barry White’s music. Barry White was a man who was loved so much in his caucus. Bob Marley was a King in his own right. He was a Legend in the world of Reggae and beyond. Bob marley didn’t only sing Reggae, he culturalized Raggae.

If Bob Marley were alive, do you think he will feature Sarkodie? He asked adding that Sarkodie and Bob Marley are in two different worlds.

He however, blamed the family of Bob Marley for desecrating the legacy of a great spiritual king adding that Bob Marley never featured any artist because he wanted to preserve the culture.

Sarkodie was featured on Bob Marley’s Stir It Up ft The Wailers.