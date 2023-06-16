ADVERTISEMENT
If I were really selling my body ‘I’d be living bigger than this; I'm expensive- Efia Odo

Dorcas Agambila

Efia Odo, has recently clarified that she is not involved in any form of sex work, where she exchanges her body for financial gain.

During an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM's Ayekoo Ayekoo on Thursday, June 15, 2023, Efia Odo emphatically stated her position.

In response to the rumors surrounding her, Efia confidently declared, "If I was really selling my body, I'd sell it for a really high price because I'm a bad 'bitch' and I always say this."

She further emphasized that if she were indeed engaged in such activities, she would be living a life of luxury, driving extravagant cars, and residing in a mansion.

Efia Odo made it clear that she prefers the best of the best and does not settle for cheap things. She takes great care of herself and works hard to achieve the lifestyle she desires.

While Efia Odo acknowledged that there is no shame in individuals choosing to engage in sex work for financial reasons, she asserted that she is not one of them. She expressed frustration at being stereotyped based on her appearance and clothing choices.

Efia Odo argued that her lifestyle does not align with the assumptions people make about her. She highlighted that despite looking good, she does not flaunt expensive possessions such as big cars, luxurious homes, or extravagant outfits.

Addressing the source of her income, Efia Odo clarified that the majority of her earnings come from social media influencing. She emphasized that she works hard to maintain her influential position and generate income through her online presence.

Efia Odo strongly denied any involvement in sex work and expressed her frustration with the public's perception of her. She emphasized that her financial success stems from her work as a social media influencer, rather than engaging in the activities she is wrongly accused of.

