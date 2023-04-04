In an interview with Amansan Krakye, Kweku Flick stated that he wouldn’t have known what to do with his life if he didn’t do music.
If not for music, my life would have been meaningless – Kweku Flick
Sensational artist, Andy Osei Sarfo popularly known as Kweku Flick has opined that he would have been aimless if he hadn’t pursued music.
Recommended articles
“I’m not sure I can ever stop doing music because music has helped me and if not for music I wouldn’t know what I’ll be doing right now.”
“Because I don’t know whether I’ll become a Doctor, Police or Bank Manager since I didn’t have any other profession in mind that I was eager to do,” he said.
Kwaku Flick stated that he didn’t think about any profession while in school as others did but after his education, he developed a passion for music.
He continued “At the beginning, it was only about going to school until I got the passion for music so as for music even if I stop doing it I’ll have done myself a great disservice.
“I can do a lot of side businesses alongside music but to quit music entirely is something that I’ll never contemplate on it because I can’t stop,” he ended on Property FM’s showbiz program in Cape Coast.
The Highlife singer, rapper rose to fame with his song titled "money" which was released 2020.
Kweku rising to fame created a lot of controversies of which some fans claimed the young artist is copying the style of the renowned rapper, Kwesi Arthur.
He has collaborated with other musicians like Sista Afia, Yaw Tog, Kojo Cue and in 2020 he was featured on a song by Shatta Wale titled "Ahodwo Las Vegas".
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh