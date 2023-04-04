If not for music, my life would have been meaningless – Kweku Flick

“I’m not sure I can ever stop doing music because music has helped me and if not for music I wouldn’t know what I’ll be doing right now.”

“Because I don’t know whether I’ll become a Doctor, Police or Bank Manager since I didn’t have any other profession in mind that I was eager to do,” he said.

Kwaku Flick stated that he didn’t think about any profession while in school as others did but after his education, he developed a passion for music.

He continued “At the beginning, it was only about going to school until I got the passion for music so as for music even if I stop doing it I’ll have done myself a great disservice.

“I can do a lot of side businesses alongside music but to quit music entirely is something that I’ll never contemplate on it because I can’t stop,” he ended on Property FM’s showbiz program in Cape Coast.

The Highlife singer, rapper rose to fame with his song titled "money" which was released 2020.

Kweku rising to fame created a lot of controversies of which some fans claimed the young artist is copying the style of the renowned rapper, Kwesi Arthur.