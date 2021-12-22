‘If you be man, step there and see wonders’ - How fans ‘threatened’ NAM1 ahead of Bhim Concert

“Stepping up for the BHIM Concert tonight. Let’s meet and socialize amidst great performances from the 1GAD @stonebwoy @KingBeenieMan and many exceptionally talented Ghanaian artistes. It’s about the season’s biggest Muzikal Xplosion Xperienz,” Nana Appiah Mensah captioned a flyer for the concert on his Twitter page.

But some fans issued a stern warning to him, ‘threatening’ to deal with him if he dared step his foot at the concert.

“If u b man step there and see wonders!” Twitter user ‘@Churchesqumai’ threatened but added a laughing emoji (showing humour in his ‘threat’).

Another user ‘@OkoWhite’ responded, saying nothing will happen to NAM1 if he steps out. “Bro he will not see anything mark it anywhere in this world…. Nam1 will not see anything he just wan peace, not that he’s hiding frm any idiot like u that talk shit and also use their muf to chop shit too,’ he challenged.

Another user called NAM1’ Abu the thief’. Most of the replies on the tweet were laughter.

Many industry folks and dignitaries, including Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George, showed up at Bhim Concert last night. However, NAM1, who signed Stonebwoy to his Zylofon Music label in its early years, didn’t show up.

NAM1’s life has been under threat since MenzGold collapsed. His refusal to refund customers has been one of the reasons why he hasn’t been seen in public since 2018.