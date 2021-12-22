RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘If you be man, step there and see wonders’ - How fans ‘threatened’ NAM1 ahead of Bhim Concert

Authors:

David Mawuli

There may be a reason why Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM1, didn’t show up at Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert last night.

Stonebwoy and Nam1
Stonebwoy and Nam1

Prior to the concert, held at the Accra International Conference Centre, the embattled CEO of MenzGold Ghana Limited and Zylofon Media promised via a tweet to attend the show.

Recommended articles

“Stepping up for the BHIM Concert tonight. Let’s meet and socialize amidst great performances from the 1GAD @stonebwoy @KingBeenieMan and many exceptionally talented Ghanaian artistes. It’s about the season’s biggest Muzikal Xplosion Xperienz,” Nana Appiah Mensah captioned a flyer for the concert on his Twitter page.

But some fans issued a stern warning to him, ‘threatening’ to deal with him if he dared step his foot at the concert.

“If u b man step there and see wonders!” Twitter user ‘@Churchesqumai’ threatened but added a laughing emoji (showing humour in his ‘threat’).

Another user ‘@OkoWhite’ responded, saying nothing will happen to NAM1 if he steps out. “Bro he will not see anything mark it anywhere in this world…. Nam1 will not see anything he just wan peace, not that he’s hiding frm any idiot like u that talk shit and also use their muf to chop shit too,’ he challenged.

Another user called NAM1’ Abu the thief’. Most of the replies on the tweet were laughter.

Many industry folks and dignitaries, including Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George, showed up at Bhim Concert last night. However, NAM1, who signed Stonebwoy to his Zylofon Music label in its early years, didn’t show up.

NAM1’s life has been under threat since MenzGold collapsed. His refusal to refund customers has been one of the reasons why he hasn’t been seen in public since 2018.

Could this explain why he failed to honour his promise about Bhim Concert?

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli Award-winning showbiz journalist, music critic and netizen. He lives for gossips, controversies and pop culture. Follow him on FB, Twitter &amp; IG @davidmawuli.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'Stop disgracing Asantes, Otumfuo' - Afia Schwar on Mercy Asiedu’s winter jacket in Dubai

Mercy Asiedu

‘You are a prostitute’ - Mercy Asiedu’s camp reply Afia Schwar (WATCH)

Afia Schwarzenegger trolls ‘MPs who are about to lose their job’

Watching porn from age 11 destroyed my brain, says Grammy-winning singer

Billie Eillish opens up on porn addiction since age 11; says 'it destroyed my brain'

Mzbel drops number as she calls for auditions to get 'a 25-year old to date' (SCREENSHOT)

Mzbel