Shatta Wale, on Monday, March 4, alleged that his former management member and a close friend raped a Canadian woman and went scot-free because of Joy Daddy Bitters owner intervention.

“You go rape woman weh Joy Daddy go beg for you but you walk around to say they only know how to sell Akpeteshie and that they are ungrateful, Becuz dem no wan sign you [sic],” Shatta Wale wrote on his SnapChat, adding that: “…[you] feel say ade chop girls for car inside everyday like you ha…find a life and stop raping GH girls, your matter deh for police station, don’t forget [sic].”

Pope Skinny, however, admitted that he was truly involved in the said rape case but it was a ‘set up’, and that Shatta Wale is responsible.

“You can never win this fight,” Pope Skinny tells Shatta Wale in a Snap story. “You used the people who love me to tarnish my image.”

“You set me up with the Canadian girl,” Pope admitted. “I was in American when you sent that girl to my house. The issue is with the police.”

He said he personally reported the case to the police because ‘nobody is above the law’.

Pope Skinny added that the IGP (he didn’t mention the name of the current David Asante-Apeatu) is aware of the rape case and warned that Shatta Wale should ‘watch out’.

