According to him, their breakup was amicable, and they have managed to maintain a good relationship even after going their separate ways. He added that they always put their child first and work together to ensure that he gets the best of both worlds.

When asked if he would seek his ex's assistance in the future, Osebor stated that he sees no reason why not, as they have a good understanding of each other and have always been supportive of one another.

He emphasized the importance of forgiveness and letting go of grudges, stating that it is essential to move on from the past and focus on the future.

Osebor's revelation has sparked a conversation on social media, with many commending him for his maturity and willingness to work with his ex for the sake of their child.

Despite their differences, it is evident that Osebor values his relationship with his ex and is willing to do what it takes to maintain a good relationship with her

Osebor has two baby mama’s and is currently separated from his wife .The first baby mama of Osebo is a Nigerian whom he met when he traveled to Italy for the first time. The second baby mama is ace journalist Nana Aba Anamoah and his ex- wife Ohemaa who recently banned him from seeing their children because of his fashion style.

Osebor is known for his fashion sense and has been credited with popularizing the "Kaba and Slit" fashion trend for men.