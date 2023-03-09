I'll not step down for John Dumelo; Fred Nuamah claims John misled him to contest

The actor who doubles as the CEO of Ghana Movie Awards first announced his intention to contest the NDC's upcoming parliamentary primaries to select candidates to represent the constituencies in the 2024 elections.

To the surprise of many, John Dumelo later announced that he will be contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries. This has left many wondering if Fred Nuamah will rescind his decision but in an interview Graphic Showbiz, he said it's too late.

“Frankly, it's late to step down. My brother informed me and a lot of people that he was not going to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency again. He gave me his blessings when I made up my mind to contest.

“Truthfully, I am surprised about his u-turn because it was evident and crystal clear that he was not going for the Ayawaso seat anymore and rather invested in Guan/SALL,” Fred said.

“I would have rather expected him to honour his word when he said he won't contest the seat and, therefore, throw his support behind me. Besides, the argument that my brother made history for the NDC doesn’t hold for me. Our party has been performing quite well in that constituency in previous elections before he contested the last elections.

“We have even won the presidential votes in Ayawaso before. We always come close to winning the parliamentary; we only lose it by some small margins. So, all the previous candidates, including John Dumelo, did well, but the ultimate is to win and not close a gap or place second,” Fred noted.