ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'll not step down for John Dumelo; Fred Nuamah claims John misled him to contest

Selorm Tali

Two best friends, John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah are not the best of friends at the moment in the political settings of Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Fred Nuamah
Fred Nuamah

The two actors who were best men to each other during their marriage ceremonies are both contesting the NDC primaries to snatch the parliamentary seat for the party.

Recommended articles

The actor who doubles as the CEO of Ghana Movie Awards first announced his intention to contest the NDC's upcoming parliamentary primaries to select candidates to represent the constituencies in the 2024 elections.

Fred Nuamah
Fred Nuamah Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

To the surprise of many, John Dumelo later announced that he will be contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries. This has left many wondering if Fred Nuamah will rescind his decision but in an interview Graphic Showbiz, he said it's too late.

Frankly, it's late to step down. My brother informed me and a lot of people that he was not going to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency again. He gave me his blessings when I made up my mind to contest.

“Truthfully, I am surprised about his u-turn because it was evident and crystal clear that he was not going for the Ayawaso seat anymore and rather invested in Guan/SALL,” Fred said.

Fred Nuamah declares support for John Dumelo
Fred Nuamah declares support for John Dumelo Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

I would have rather expected him to honour his word when he said he won't contest the seat and, therefore, throw his support behind me. Besides, the argument that my brother made history for the NDC doesn’t hold for me. Our party has been performing quite well in that constituency in previous elections before he contested the last elections.

“We have even won the presidential votes in Ayawaso before. We always come close to winning the parliamentary; we only lose it by some small margins. So, all the previous candidates, including John Dumelo, did well, but the ultimate is to win and not close a gap or place second,” Fred noted.

According to the GMA boss, he's been nursing his political career on the quiet in the last decade and knows what he is about and he is ready for the NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Nasri offers to help Shugatiti reach orgasm after her cry that no man satisfies her

King Nasir offers to help Shugatiti reach orgasm after her cry that no man satisfies her

Viral curcy Gobe seller, Etornam Cele

Hook up is not profitable; viral Gobe seller with natural curves advises young girls

King Nasir and Shugatiti

‘Don’t try and die oo’ - Shugatiti dares King Nasir on orgasm comment

Snowfall: Popular American series features David Dontoh with lead stars in Ghana Kente

Snowfall: Popular American series features David Dontoh with lead stars in Ghana Kente