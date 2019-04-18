According to the actor, the President made some lofty promises to Ghanaians during the 2016 electioneering period but he is performing below expectation after winning the election.

In an interview with Zion Felix, Koo Fori, who endorsed NDC's John Mahama during the lead up to the 2016 elections, has, therefore, said that he will score H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 5 out of 10 for promising more and delivering less.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy praises Stonebwoy for his loyalty; says he can't wait to sit with him

“If I am asked to rate them over 10 I will give Akufo-Addo’s government 5. I think that the promises were too much but among the promises, one he achieved Ghanaians are happy about is the free SHS but I think the talk about it is too much”, he said.

The ace actor in explaining his remarks about the government has cited the some of NPP’s campaign messages such as “one village one dam” and “one district one factory”, as some of the promises made to Ghanaians which are not seeing the light of day.

Hear more from Koo Fori in the video below and share your thoughts with us.