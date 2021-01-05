Fella Makafui, who welcomed her first child Island Frimpong a few months ago with hip-hop musician Medikal, is already planning on building a monument in her daughter’s name.

According to the “YOLO” series actress, she wants to build an education facility in her daughter’s name but unsure whether it should be a hostel or a complete school.

She made this revelation during an interview on Sammy Flex’s show on Accra-based Zylofon FM.

“I’m building a school in the name of Island, but I am still contemplating if I should build a school or a hostel,” she told Sammy Flex.

She revealed that she is doing this project because she doesn’t want her daughter to suffer like her, adding that Medikal has no hand in this particular project.

“I'm not doing this project with Medikal. This is an individual project even though we have joint projects. I'm doing this because I don't want her to suffer."

Medikal and Fella Makafui welcomed Island Frimpong in September 2020.

The couple broke the news via social media with a photo of Medikal holding little Island with the caption: “Welcome to the universe my queen! Island Frimpong. You no get problem, God got us.”

On why the couple chose the name ‘Island’ for their daughter, Medikal disclosed that he gave her the name because she came from a different space – an island.

The former AMG Business label signee indicated that his daughter is special so he chose to game her that ‘beautiful name’.

Medikal told YFM in late September that: “Why I named my daughter Island is because I feel my baby is special and an Island is a land in the middle of water and I feel she came from a different space so I chose to give her that beautiful name ‘Island’.”

Watch Fella Makafui reveal plans to build an education facility in her daughter’s name below.