She added that the gun was given to her as a gift from her husband and so no one should either mess with her gun or herself.

“It’s very dangerous and it’s a gift from my husband to me, this is Barbara. Don't mess with her, Barbara can take your life,” she said. “And don't mess with me. I'm legal to f**king kill and I will not share you. Lots of love from and Barbara. To your silly eyes.”

The video, which was first reported by Pulse.com.gh in April 2019, has since gone viral with most netizens tagging the social media pages of the Ghana Police Service, trying to draw their attention to it.

Many are also calling for her to be arrested, which means she could also be kept behind bars just like rapper Medikal was taken into custody yesterday night for allegedly brandishing a gun on social media.

Medikal was denied bail yesterday after his lawyers. Reports suggest that he will put arraigned before the court today October 22, 2021.

In a related development, dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, whom Medikal was with, was denied bail by an Accra Circuit Court. He is to spend the next week behind bars and go to court again on October 26th.