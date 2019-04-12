The controversial TV host and comedienne took to Instagram on Friday, April 12, to show off a new gun she received from her ‘husband.’

“I feel like introducing you to my new best friend,” she said. “Her name is called Barbra – she is very dangerous.”

She revealed that her husband bought it for her and that she has the right to take anyone’s life.

“It’s a gift from my husband to me. This is Barbra. Don’t mess with her. Barbra can take your life. And don’t mess with me.”

“B*tch, you ain’t safe. I’m legal to f**king kill and I will not spare you,” she said while flashing the gun on her camera and even went to the extent of inserting it into her mouth.

Watch the full video below.