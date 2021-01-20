According to Tima Kumkum, she is single and worships God, but she is not a happy woman, and her life is not complete without a man.

The Adom TV presenter disclosed this in an interview on ‘The Delay Show’ which is yet to publish.

“I am not happy because I need a man in my life,” she told Delay. “Despite being single and worshipping God, I sometimes feel I need a man who will comfort me when I'm in distress.”

She said she sometimes needs a man to talk to when she faces some challenges at her workplace, but she has no one to talk to.

“Sometimes when someone offends me at work, I feel I should pick a phone and call a man but when I pick the phone, who do I call?”

Tima, 33, told Zionfelix in 2017 that she divorced her husband, Kwadwo, due to unreconcilable issue.

She married right after university, but she said she was young and naive at the time she agreed to settle with her ex-husband.

The mother of two said she was a good wife to her former husband. Tima explained that she did her duties as a married wife and never let her husband lack when they were together.

The voice-over artiste added that she never cheated on her husband during their five-year marriage and vowed never do that in her life.

Though she admitted that she was not perfect when she was with her ex-husband, she was not the cause of their divorce.

“We had a problem, but we could never solve it so I asked for a divorce and he complied. I told him I can’t stay with him any longer and he agreed” she added.