I'm not impressed by the building of amphitheatres; they will not complete them - Bullgod

Bullgod’s comments were in reaction to the sod-cutting ceremony by the Deputy Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey for an amphitheatre that took place yesterday, April 27 in Kumasi.

Speaking on Hitz Fm’s morning show as a panellist, he said “I am not impressed by the building of the amphitheatres. They will not complete the projects. They went to break judges’ homes all in the name of building a national cathedral. Go and see the place”.

The amphitheatre is one of five to be built by the government this year, with two in Accra, one in Takoradi, one in Tamale, and one in Kumasi.

The aim of these amphitheatres is to serve as venues for performances and other forms of entertainment, to aid industry players in planning their events, and to create jobs to boost the industry’s economy.

However, Bullgod is of the view that government should not be applauded for the project as they promised to start all 5 construction last year but failed to act on it.

“These people promised five amphitheatres last year. They are now building one and we are applauding them?” he quizzed

Six months after the announcement of the construction of five amphitheaters in Ghana, a sod-cutting ceremony has been held for the first project.

In his address before cutting the sod, Mark said: “Good to see you all here. This is the day the Most High has made. Finally, we are on the soil or on the grounds to start the project. So it will be prudent that we do the official thing that we do. We are here to do the first digging so that we can put on record that the project has started.”

