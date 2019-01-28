The actor during a conversation with Yvonne Okoro on her “Dining with Cooks and Braggarts” Tv Show has mentioned that his wife’s pregnancy just happened because he didn’t plan it.

The actor who is nursing a Political career has also disclosed he was dating, James Gardiner’s cousin, Frances, before meeting his wife.

Detailing his relationship with Gifty Mawunya now Mrs Dumelo, he said that he knew her for a couple of years and they were just friends because Gifty was also dating somebody else by then.

The prolific actor did not, however, mention if he broke up with Frances before starting any relationship with Gifty but he stated that “things just did not go on well”.

Speaking about his marriage which came as a surprise to dozens of his fans and with reports that he never informed his ex of his the upcoming nuptials, John said that he actually informed Frances before tying the not.

“Well I did, I think it's just the honourable thing to do, just to say this is what it is,” he told Yvonne Okoro and added that at the time of informing Frances about his marriage, they weren’t dating.

Hear more from John in the interview below.