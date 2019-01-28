In conversation with Yvonne Okoro and John Dumelo on “Dining With Cooks and Braggart” Tv Show, the mother of one explained that her pregnancy was planned because she wanted to be a mother.

Whilst detailing her pregnancy story, she said: “I wanted to be a mother, I was with someone, I am with someone, who I felt was also ready”. Yvonne Okoro who was the host of the show asked if she means “was” or “with” and Miss Nelson replied “it’s the English”

John Dumelo was looking on whilst the women had the conversation, opted in and asked her colleague actress to be consistent with the lies and the three actors giggled with Jamie’s Baby Momma asking if they want some exclusive on the show.

However, Miss Okoro added that “maybe your future husband is watching” seeking Ryn’s mother to clarify her statement and she rephrased it all saying that “well I met someone whom I thought was already to have kids so I went it”. Yvonne Okoro probed further clarity and asked “and now?” this Yvonne Nelson replied, “we are co-parenting”.

When we put the pieces of this trio’s conversation together, it quite points out that they have some up their sleeves they can’t directly put it out neither has Yvonne Nelson confirm that he is with Jamie Roberts apart from saying that they are co-parenting.

So you watch their interaction in the video and pass your judgement.