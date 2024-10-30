Initially, I thought social media was for 'Maame Water' - Piesie Esther (VIDEO)

However, in a conversation on Adom TV’s Showtym hosted by Sally Mann, Piesie Esther expressed her newfound appreciation for social media.

“When you take a look at things now, things have changed. Things are not the same as they used to be. Myself, initially, I thought social media was for ‘Maame Water,’ but I later realised it’s a good platform that has become a part of us as humans and can actually support my ministry,” she stated. Her evolving view underscores the importance of adapting to modern tools to broaden her reach and further her spiritual mission.

Using social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, the ‘Mo’ hitmaker now connects with her followers, spreading positivity and inspiration through her music.

As she embraces digital platforms, she remains dedicated to using her voice to reach souls and build a supportive community. Her insights highlight that social media can indeed be a force for good in ministry, inspiring countless people.

Today, social media has become essential for artists across all genres, enabling direct connections with fans, sharing creative content, and promoting new projects.

Through platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, artists can build their brand, engage with audiences, and receive instant feedback.