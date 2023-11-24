We’re in difficult times under NPP, I buy GH¢2k worth of fuel weekly – Piesie Esther

Pulse Ghana

“Everybody is crying, things are hard and that is what everybody is saying. But with God we will make it. It’s really hot here, the one that baffles me is the fuel. I am really frustrated with the cost of fuel.

“Let me say in a week I can buy 2000 Ghana cedis worth of fuel and even more than that. Just for my errands in Accra. I am telling you this,” Madam Piesie stated.

She added that by the grace of God she is doing well as a gospel musician in the country.

“It is a blessing to be a gospel musician because somebody may even see you and bless you with some money. ‘Your song blessed me, I’ve listened to your song. Your song has done this or that for me. So I just want to bless you.’ Then you know they give you something,” she narrated.