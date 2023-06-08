Piesie Esther: The portrait of modest fashion

Award-winning musician, Piesie Esther, has proven to be one of the best female artists currently. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar.

Aside from touching souls with her powerful songs, she is inspiring us with her elegant fashion sense.

She is the perfect style influencer for young ladies who want to step up their fashion game.

Piesie Esther is among the few female celebrities who dress down stylishly and expresses their high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics.

She graces our screens with nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

The superwoman always chooses simple but classy hairstyles to match her stunning looks and great personality. Makeup is for enhancing one's natural beauty and the gospel artist does it perfectly. And she glows when she smiles for the cameras.

We can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

She is redefining African print styles in her music videos, during stage performances or even during her mentorship programs.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles are something we always look forward to.

Let’s take a look at some of Piesie Esther's looks that caught our eyes and are worth being added to our wardrobes.

