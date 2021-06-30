Ejura Protest: ‘Insults will water down the impact of your submission’ - Nana Aba Anamoah

Ejura, a town in the Ashanti Region, has been boiling since yesterday after military men attacked a group of unarmed protestors and killed two.

The group were protesting against the murder of ‘Fix The Country’ protester, Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed.

President Akufo-Addo has been silent since the event. And Ghanaians haven’t shown him mercy on social media for keeping mute about the issue.

Reacting to this, Nana Aba Anamoah has said it’s wrong to insult the President and that Ghanaians can ‘efficiently make a point without insulting anyone.'

She further stated that the insults will water down the impact of submission' by Ghanaians.

Nana Aba Anamoah tweeted on Wednesday, June 30: “The insults being hurled at the President are distasteful and unacceptable. You can efficiently make a point without insulting anyone. Insults will water down the impact of your submission. Let’s be measured.”

Aside from Nana Aba Anamoah, many Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to the violence at Ejura and Nana Kufo-Addo’s silence.

Prince David Osei, who played a vital role in the re-election of President Akufo-Addo, slammed the government on Twitter saying the military men’s actions are undermining the peace Ghanaians are enjoying.

Actress Yvonne Nelson said nobody should die for protesting for a better Ghana, adding that the President will be remembered for the things happening under his watch.

Actress Lydia Forson said she is struggling to accept that all of this is happening under a President who’s supposed to be a champion of human rights, freedom of speech and rule of law.

Rapper Sarkodie said in a tweet that this is ‘not the Ghana we preach to the world.’