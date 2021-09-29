RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

iPhone 13 show off drama; Efia Odo ‘pounces’ on Sista Afia for getting involved

Sista Efia has incurred the wrath of Efia Odo with a hissing comment on social media.

In reaction, the actress has labelled the singer as an Internet gangster and used other unprintable words to describe her. Sista Afia invited the drama after she dragged herself into the comment by Efia Odo on the iPhone 13 show off by some supposed celebrities.

Earlier today, the actress, real name Adrea Owusu, questioned the purpose why some Ghanaian supposed celebrities have been flaunting iPhone 13 as if owning the new apple gadget is an achievement.

"Why is acquiring the latest iPhone such an accomplishment to many Ghanaians? This really baffles me and I need answers cuz it’s quite embarrassing especially seeing “celebrities” posing with their new iPhone," she said in a Tweet that has gone viral.

Efia Odo's tweet was shared by Nkonkonsa on Instagram which has seen Sista Afia commenting. She wrote "Mteeww" to make known how Efia Odo's comment may be an annoying one to her.

This did not sit well with the actress who already has been having social media beef with the 'Slay Queen' singer. Descending on her, she once again addressed her "hippo" adding that "she never has this energy on set tho".

"Sista Afia why don't you act like a p*ssy b*cth when you see me but you always gangster on IG!! You saw me a few days ago on set but where was this energy. P*ssy a*s fake b*tch" she said in the now-deleted tweet. Check out the screengrabs below.

