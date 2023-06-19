In the book that has gone viral, the Ghanaian actress opened up about her love life and relationships as well. According to Yvonne Nelson, she got pregnant for Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, and she had to abort it because 'he said no'.
Isn’t this too much information? - Iyanya reacts to revelations in Yvonne Nelson's book
Nigerian singer, Iyanya, has expressed shock over the revelations Yvonne Nelson has unpacked in her new book titled 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson'.
Reacting to a Sarkodie headline from the book's revelation, Iyanya, whose relationship with the actress was captured in the book, expressed shock when he asked if the information isn't too much for a book.
"Isn’t this too much information? Is this also in the book?" Iyanya said in a tweet that is going viral with a fan replying that "Your story is in chapter 10, Dey play". He later shared a screenshot of the chapter of the book about him and said "omo".
