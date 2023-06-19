ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Isn’t this too much information? - Iyanya reacts to revelations in Yvonne Nelson's book

Selorm Tali

Nigerian singer, Iyanya, has expressed shock over the revelations Yvonne Nelson has unpacked in her new book titled 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson'.

Yvonne Nelson and Iyanya
Yvonne Nelson and Iyanya

In the book that has gone viral, the Ghanaian actress opened up about her love life and relationships as well. According to Yvonne Nelson, she got pregnant for Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, and she had to abort it because 'he said no'.

Recommended articles

Reacting to a Sarkodie headline from the book's revelation, Iyanya, whose relationship with the actress was captured in the book, expressed shock when he asked if the information isn't too much for a book.

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson
Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson Sarkodie confirms encounter with Yvonne Nelson as old interview pops up (WATCH) Pulse Ghana

"Isn’t this too much information? Is this also in the book?" Iyanya said in a tweet that is going viral with a fan replying that "Your story is in chapter 10, Dey play". He later shared a screenshot of the chapter of the book about him and said "omo".

ADVERTISEMENT
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci finally recognised by Guinness World Records for longest cooking marathon

Hilda Baci does it again; breaks Guinness World Record's Twitter views record

Hilarious moment as car owner calls Twene Jonas to return her borrowed car (VIDEO)

Hilarious moment as car owner calls Twene Jonas to return her borrowed car (VIDEO)

Black Sherif

Black Sherif’s exit from my camp really affected the label - Former manager

Mzbel

I won't cover my baby bump because Rihanna exposed hers too - Mzbel tells critics