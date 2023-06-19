Isn’t this too much information? - Iyanya reacts to revelations in Yvonne Nelson's book

Reacting to a Sarkodie headline from the book's revelation, Iyanya, whose relationship with the actress was captured in the book, expressed shock when he asked if the information isn't too much for a book.

"Isn’t this too much information? Is this also in the book?" Iyanya said in a tweet that is going viral with a fan replying that "Your story is in chapter 10, Dey play". He later shared a screenshot of the chapter of the book about him and said "omo".