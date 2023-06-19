He said no - Yvonne Nelson details how Sarkodie made her abort their baby

During this phase, Nelson found herself in a complex situation involving a rapper where she reflected on the emotional turmoil she experienced when he refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy.

Ultimately, she made the difficult choice to terminate the pregnancy, which she refers to as a deeply personal and challenging decision.

The chapter sheds light on the profound impact this experience had on Nelson and highlights the sensitive nature of reproductive choices that women may face. It explores the emotional journey she embarked upon during that period and the strength she found to make a decision that she believed was best for herself and her circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn't strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict.

"Charlie, it dey there!" she exclaimed.

"On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn't the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.

"Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond. At the time, however, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict. Success was not guaranteed. He was still living with his mother and was not ready to carry a burden while he was being carried by his mother.

"I wouldn't call what had developed between us a serious relationship. I gravitated toward people in the music industry. For the longest time in my life, music was my getaway from all the unpleasant things life threw at me. So, I liked his talent. We started talking and got close. Closer," parts of the book read.

ADVERTISEMENT

As captured in chapter 8 of her memoir launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023, the actress attempted to abort the baby by taking some concoctions from a colleague but to her dismay, the substance could not work as a test revealed she was still pregnant.

She took the decision to abort the baby because she is fatherless and was not did not expect to give birth to a child whose father had refused to accept responsibility.

"The first thing that hit me when he said no to keeping the pregnancy was my own life. I had grown up without a father in my life. I had often been reminded of how I had been borne by mistake.

"I was still wondering if the man whose name I bore was my father. How was I going to bring another human being into this world to live like me, someone whose father would reject him or her as Mr. Nelson had rejected me? If there was a way to spare someone else the trauma I was contending with, why would I reject that option, especially when I was not," Yvonne Nelson said in her book.

She further recalled finally succeeding in aborting the pregnancy but said it is "one of the most regrettable mistakes in my life. If the clock of life could be rewound to my younger self, I would keep it."

ADVERTISEMENT