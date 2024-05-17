It has become easier to protect artistes and their songs than before - Mr. Eazi

Speaking on a panel discussing Fintech and the Creative Economy, at the 3i Africa Summit held from May 13 to May 15, 2024, in Accra, Mr. Eazi shared insights on how AI is revolutionizing music creation and production.

"You know, music today is one of the most advanced copyright protection systems in the world. With Shazam, you can identify a song instantly, whether it was made in Kumasi or Tamale. Each uploaded song has a digital DNA and an international ASRC number. At Empawa, my music label, we've successfully frozen monetization on major artists' albums when they've used our producers' work without credit, ensuring proper attribution."

He also has highlighted the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the music industry.

"In terms of your question of what AI does, right now, true AI is assisting creatives," Mr. Eazi explained.

Reflecting on his experience with Beyonce’s "The Lion King: The Gift" project, where he produced three tracks, he emphasized how the creative process has evolved. "We got into this room, and there were so many creatives making music. Before, when I was making music, I had to write, use tests and errors, and come up with melodies manually. But now, with AI, I can feed in my voice, and it helps create songs that sound authentic, enhancing our creativity. Good technology always makes things easier."

Additionally, Mr. Eazi highlighted how his platform, Pawa Pay, revolutionizes payments for creatives worldwide.

"It's crazy. This is the future for Africa. Through my investment in Pawa Pay, we've been able to pay dancers across the continent. When we release a song, we might need to pay 50 to 100 TikTokers, aged 18 and up, between $100 to $1,000 per post. We can now send this money to 20 African countries simultaneously. If they don’t get paid, they won’t upload their videos. Payments are made before the performance, and thanks to FinTech and mobile money, we can distribute funds directly to their mobile wallets."

Mr. Eazi's comments at the 3i Africa Summit underscored the profound impact of AI and technology on the creative economy, illustrating a future where technology continues to simplify and enhance the creative process and protect intellectual property.

The summit, the first of its kind in Ghana, brought together leaders, policymakers, and innovators from across Africa and beyond to chart the course for the continent's digital future.

The 3i Africa Summit 2024 provided a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration, setting the stage for a new era of innovation and growth across the continent.