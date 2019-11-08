According to him, he is not the kind of guy that will sleep with an artiste before managing her.

The RuffTown Records CEO added that he often feels hurt by rumours that he slept with the late singer.

Bullet and Ebony

Nation “Let me be real with you, I am a bad boy and growing up, I’ve seen fame, I’ve travelled, I’ve sung and I’ve seen women, why would I have to sleep with someone before I work with her.

“When they say sleeping with her, it hurts because I am not that kind of guy,” Bullet told Hitz FM.

The late Ebony won many hearts with her style of music until she passed on last year following a fatal car crash.

Despite being young in the music industry, the dancehall star had numerous hit songs including “Kupe”, “Sponsor” and “Maame hw3”.

Bullet said he first met Ebony when she was a teenager and was immediately awed by her voice.

“The very first day I met her, I took her to the studio because she sent me a voice note, I fell in love with the voice. I had written ‘Dancefloor’ and she delivered it,” he added.