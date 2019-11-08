The two had a back and forth recently, which saw the singer beefing Bullet and Wendy Shay. This happened after Kelvyn Boy brushed off hugging Wendy Shay at the Shatta Stone peace conference.

According to Bullet, Kelvyn intentionally attempted to disgrace his artiste over an award. The “Mea” singer replied his comment, jabbing the “Shay On You” singer and tagging her manager as an artiste with dead career.

Fast forward, Bullet, this morning, has now revealed that before all that happened, Kelvyn Boy once approached him to manage him, disclosing that the former Burniton Music Group signee, made the request when he (Kelvyn) was still with Bhim Nation.

Watch the video below.