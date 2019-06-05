The two young afrobeats artistes created a scene at the presser yesterday (Tuesday, June 4) when Kelvyn publicly brushed off Wendy and hugged Shatta Wale.

Even though Kelvyn Boy cleared the air by saying it was an oversight and wasn’t intentional, Bullet claims otherwise.

“Point of correction, I didn’t disrespect Wendy Shay and it wasn’t intentional. She said ‘hi’ and I responded.”

“I was in a hurry for a group picture and when I was coming, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy had stretched their hands for me. I hugged Bullet and immediately said ‘hi’ to Wendy Shay before greeting Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy,” Kevyn Boy told Abeiku Santana on Okay FM.

Bullet, however, claims Kevyn Boy’s action was intentional and out of bitterness over Wendy Shay’s award at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Wendy Shay beat Kelvyn Boy to pick up the “Best New Artiste” at the 20th annual ceremony.

He took to Instagram to say he has ‘never seen a man beefing a woman all in the name of awards.’

Bullet shared a group photo with Wendy Shay, Nana Aba Anamoah, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy with the caption: “I am glad I was part of this historic movement. as we are preaching peace and uniting people, some artist hv started another beef just to trend.i have been young but now I am old and with my experience in this industry I have never seen a man beefing a woman all in the name of awards. happy Eid Mubarak [sic].”