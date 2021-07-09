‘It still hurts badly, but Asamoah Gyan is our hero’ - Kuami Eugene on penalty miss

The Lynx Entertainment signee has taken to his Instagram page to express how much pain he has in his heart and added that the penalty miss is the reason why Ghanaians can never forgive Uruguay forward Luis Suarez.

According to the “Wish Me Well” hitmaker, it hurts, but Asamoah Gyan remains a hero in Ghana.

“[This is] why we [Ghanaians] can never love Suarez. It still dey hurt that bad. @asamoah_gyan3 our hero regardless,” he captioned a throwback video of Asamoah Gan’s penalty miss on his Instagram page.

Asamoah Gyan hasn’t forgiven himself for the miss. Last year, he told TV3 that he is still haunted by the penalty miss.

“Today, any time alone, it still haunts me,” he said. “Sometimes I feel like the world should go back again so I can redeem myself, but I know this is something that will haunt me for the rest of my life.”

He said he went to the World Cup to save his country but ended up being the villain.

"I accept that because there is nothing I can do about it. I went there to save my country, but I ended up being the villain, which I accept because I know how people feel.”

He described the situation as a 'disaster and crazy.'