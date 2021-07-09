‘It still hurts badly, but Asamoah Gyan is our hero’ - Kuami Eugene on penalty miss

After a decade, Asamoah Gyan’s penalty miss against Uruguay is still a hot topic. Many Ghanaians, including Kuami Eugene, are yet to forgive the former Sunderland star and move on.
Ghanaian highlife musician Kuami Eugene is still in pain after former Black Stars forward Asamoah Gyan’s heart-breaking penalty miss at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.
The Lynx Entertainment signee has taken to his Instagram page to express how much pain he has in his heart and added that the penalty miss is the reason why Ghanaians can never forgive Uruguay forward Luis Suarez.
According to the “Wish Me Well” hitmaker, it hurts, but Asamoah Gyan remains a hero in Ghana.
“[This is] why we [Ghanaians] can never love Suarez. It still dey hurt that bad. @asamoah_gyan3 our hero regardless,” he captioned a throwback video of Asamoah Gan’s penalty miss on his Instagram page.
Asamoah Gyan hasn’t forgiven himself for the miss. Last year, he told TV3 that he is still haunted by the penalty miss.
“Today, any time alone, it still haunts me,” he said. “Sometimes I feel like the world should go back again so I can redeem myself, but I know this is something that will haunt me for the rest of my life.”
He said he went to the World Cup to save his country but ended up being the villain.
"I accept that because there is nothing I can do about it. I went there to save my country, but I ended up being the villain, which I accept because I know how people feel.”
He described the situation as a 'disaster and crazy.'
"It was a disaster. It was crazy. I was also calm because I couldn't sleep the whole night because I was crying the whole night until morning so I was somehow calm because I couldn't cry anymore. All I was telling myself was to get another chance because I knew I could redeem myself even if not football, something else. But even if I don't, my kids will do it one day."
