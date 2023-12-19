It’s a shame to say my music is appreciated better outside Ghana - Wiyaala

The "Leno" hitmaker revealed that she frequently performs in Ghana, particularly at corporate events, and emphasized that not all her performances are shared on social media. Wiyaala expressed her disregard for those who question her popularity in Ghana, labeling them as shallow-minded and shortsighted.

Acknowledging that her music style, which she describes as folk, traditional, and African, may not appeal to everyone, Wiyaala asserted that differing musical tastes should not be a basis for bias or discrediting her work. She firmly believes in her craft and asserts the validity and importance of her opinions in the public eye.

Wiyaala addressed the perception that her music is more appreciated by foreigners, stating that if people claim white audiences appreciate her music more, it reflects an issue with her own people. She emphasized that such a perspective is a detriment to the Ghanaian music industry and the country as a whole.

On a lighter note, Wiyaala acknowledged her popularity, attributing it not only to her unique talent but also to her physique. She confidently stated, "I know I am popular in Ghana. If I was not popular, you would not be interviewing me right now."

Wiyaala made her debut in the Ghanaian music scene in 2009 with her first album, "Tumu," and has since achieved significant success, performing on international stages and receiving numerous awards.