'It’s about who you know' - Sista Afia on the lack of support for her music

“I feel like I have not had the support as much and God is my witness. I've done what I have to do as an individual artiste. I record my songs. I have a studio in my house. I’ve been recording my songs since JEJE and I’ve been doing it till now. Not because I want people to see what I’m doing but I’m happy doing what I’m doing. The support for me hasn’t been great.

The fans love me but the ones to hold you and take you to places. Sometimes I’m sidelined as well. I hear people talk about me. Sometimes they will request me on a show and someone will be like why are you putting her on put this one instead. It’s about who you know.”

The JEJE hitmaker also mentioned how having a personal relationship with God has been extremely helpful to her.

“I found God not now. My strength, everything that I do, every song that I bring out it’s only God that makes that happen. Do you know why? Because the stress that you would go through. I didn’t even think that I was going to release a song this year. I told myself I was going to do my private event and move on with my life. But how it just happened then I found out and said God wants me to do this thing. Everything that I’ve done, every video that I’ve shot, every promotion that I’ve done, every hit song I get I don’t deserve it but God gives it to me.”

There have been complains about how women are treated in the music industry in Ghana.