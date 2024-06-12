It's embarrassing; MzBel rejects delivering children abroad for foreign passport

In an interview on Wontumi TV, Mzbel candidly shared her feelings on the matter, admitting that she feels embarrassed by the trend among celebrities who take pride in providing foreign citizenship for their children.

Mzbel Pulse Ghana

She emphasised that choosing to give birth abroad would send a message to her children that they should look for better opportunities outside of Ghana, which contradicts her intentions.

"People were asking why I did not give birth abroad, but I felt shy to do so. Having Ghanaian blood, why would I stay abroad to give birth just for some opportunities?" Mzbel questioned.

She further elaborated, "I won't do it because I don't want my children to believe one must travel abroad to succeed. It's a common practice, but I'm embarrassed by it."

Mzbel's stance follows inquiries from some netizens about her decision to give birth in Ghana, unlike some celebrities who choose to go abroad for childbirth.

Meanwhile, there has also been a trending conversation about the value of foreign passports over PhD. The argument was ignited by Kofi Gabs, a Ghanaian living in the Netherlands who works as a cleaner. According to Kofi Gabs, also known as Mr Happiness, a Dutch passport is more beneficial than a PhD from Ghana.