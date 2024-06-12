ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It's embarrassing; MzBel rejects delivering children abroad for foreign passport

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian songstress Belinda Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has made clear her decision not to travel abroad for childbirth to obtain a foreign passport for her children.

Mzbel
Mzbel

The singer, who was born and raised in Ghana, expressed that she finds no wisdom in seeking foreign citizenship through childbirth overseas despite the perceived advantages.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Wontumi TV, Mzbel candidly shared her feelings on the matter, admitting that she feels embarrassed by the trend among celebrities who take pride in providing foreign citizenship for their children.

Mzbel
Mzbel Mzbel Pulse Ghana

She emphasised that choosing to give birth abroad would send a message to her children that they should look for better opportunities outside of Ghana, which contradicts her intentions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"People were asking why I did not give birth abroad, but I felt shy to do so. Having Ghanaian blood, why would I stay abroad to give birth just for some opportunities?" Mzbel questioned.

She further elaborated, "I won't do it because I don't want my children to believe one must travel abroad to succeed. It's a common practice, but I'm embarrassed by it."

Mzbel's stance follows inquiries from some netizens about her decision to give birth in Ghana, unlike some celebrities who choose to go abroad for childbirth.

Meanwhile, there has also been a trending conversation about the value of foreign passports over PhD. The argument was ignited by Kofi Gabs, a Ghanaian living in the Netherlands who works as a cleaner. According to Kofi Gabs, also known as Mr Happiness, a Dutch passport is more beneficial than a PhD from Ghana.

Kofi Gabs made this comment after acquiring Dutch citizenship and passport, and it has sparked an ending debate across social media platforms in Ghana.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lilwin

My client is very sick; we were bulldozed to the police station - LilWin's lawyer

Sista Afia

Sista Afia nearly recorded a diss album after ex-boyfriend married another woman

Mr Drew

25th TGMA: 'Case (Remix)' was the biggest in the Best Collaboration category – Mr Drew

KiDi and Mr Drew

KiDi mocks Mr. Drew's reaction to losing TGMA Best Collaboration award