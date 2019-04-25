In a video shared by the mother of two on social media, she detailed that most men who list independents women as their preference are only opportunistic men who want to take advantage of women.

According to Vicky, independent women also need support because they pay bills and men out there should change their mentality of searching for such women and rather look for some jobs to support any partner that they have.

The actress captioned her post saying that “I know the guilty ones will come attacking but truth is one, my brother”. Watch her video below and share your thoughts with us.