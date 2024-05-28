'It's my biggest regret in life' - Akuapem Poloo on viral nude photo with son

"Since childhood, till now, my only regret is the picture I took with my son. Aside from that, I have no regrets. The memory is seriously haunting me. As he is growing now, he is asking a lot of questions already," Akuapem Poloo said.

She continued, "As a single mother, I need to prepare myself for how I'll answer for him to understand how he was standing in front of mummy naked. That is my only regret."

Akuapem Poloo's concern now is how her son will accept the incident when he's older. She mentioned that her son is already asking questions, and as a single mother, she's preparing herself for how to explain the situation to him.

In 2020, Akuapem Poloo was arrested and later sentenced to three months in prison for posting a nude photo of herself and her son on social media.

She pleaded guilty to three charges, including publication of obscene materials and engaging in domestic violence. The sentence was later reversed into a fine of GHS12,000.

