According to the Ghanaian, it is not a crime for anyone to test positive for the novel coronavirus, therefore, it would be more helpful if they can disclose their status to remind people they came or come in contact with, to do what is needed to be safe.

Joey B's advice is coming at the back of reports that confirm that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the country. The "Tonga" rapper bemoans people not to go and join friends to jam whilst knowing their positive status.

"Dons, if you get covid e no be crime o, you for make your people know. Don't test positive and come jam plus we. what that? smh," Joey B said in a tweet which has gathered over 1000 retweets with hundreds of comments from fans who have been sharing their thoughts on the 'Cold' rapper's tweet.

Ghana's COVID-19 active cases have now surged to 2,174 with 366 new cases recorded and a death toll which is now 358. According to data from the Ghana Health Service, 55,899 people have so far recovered from the virus in Ghana.

See some reactions to Joey B's Tweet below.