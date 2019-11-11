This comes after he revealed a few months ago that the group, Wutah, was dead.

According to him, he is no longer in touch with his other member, Afriyie.

“No, it is not necessary,” he revealed when asked if they still talk om Citi TV.

Wutah came into the limelight in 2004 when it contested for the Nescafe Africa Revelation music competition in Accra and came second to Praye. The name Wutah is a Hausa word which means fire.

Their debut album, “Anamontuo” which has songs like “Adonko”, “Goosie Gander” and “Big Dreams” earned them eleven nominations including the “Most Popular Song of the Year”, “Album Of the Year” and “Artiste of the Year” in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

In 2009, they separated and started recording their solo projects. Afriyie has released a song like ‘I Do,’ “Love of My Life”, “Tontonti”, “Everlasting Love” and “Here to Stay”. Kobby also released songs like “Chiochio”, “Pii Por Pii”, “Warning”, and “Father for All”.

They came back in 2017 with songs like “Bronya” and “AK47”.