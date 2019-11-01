The singer made the comments when she appeared on Hitz FM, where she confronted, Ola Michael, a popular showbiz critic, who said the singer will look scary like a horror movie if she wakes up in the morning without makeup.

Wendy in a reaction described Ola as a bully and emphasized that such comments can be classified as harassment because it’s not right for men to talk about a woman’s look publicly.

“That is very bad for a man to say that about a woman, it’s definitely bullying and harassment. So I am saying in your face that you are a bully and I think such men should not be talking on radio” she said.

Wendy Shay and Ola Michael

Wendy added that “It is just not right to talk about the looks of a woman in public” and called for men who speak like Ola to be banned from speaking on radio stations. “And I think such men should not be talking on radio,” she said.

Hear from her in the video below.