This lifestyle which has become a culture of ‘Slay Queens’ to share photos of themselves flying in a business class or just onboard has recently caused a stir between Delay and Sandra Ankobiah after the latter jabbed the former for doing same though she criticized her for such actions some time back.

Well, latest to find the ‘slaying on a plane’ lifestyle as unnecessary is Ryn’s mother, Yvonne Nelson, who shared a photo as such and mentioned that it is now an embarrassing thing for her to do. “Ten years ago, taking pictures on planes was the FLYEST thing to me now, it’s embarrassing,” she wrote.

However, Yvonne shared the photo with a hint that she is likely in school as she added the photo was to prove a point to her classmates that she reading a handout onboard to prepare for a presentation they have. “anyways This pic is for my class’ WhatsApp platform just so they know I’m doing some ‘ALO’ reading We have a presentation soon! Welllll.....it ended up on Instagram!” Yvonne added to her caption.

We have no idea yet, where Yvonne is schooling or the classmates she’s talking about but you can see her post below and make your guess. Is Yvonne schooling abroad or she's rather coming home for her school duties as well?