In the address last night, the President has noticed that some nightclubs, pubs and other beaches have not been closed against his directive to comply to the COVID-19 safety protocols, hence, he has announced that he has entreated the IGP to take action.

"On 7th January, as I said, I swore to “dedicate myself to the service and well-being of the people of the Republic of Ghana, and to do right to all manner of persons.” It is my duty to protect lives and livelihoods," the President said.

He continued that "in furtherance of this, I have instructed the Inspector General of Police to direct officers, men and women of the Police Service to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the law on mask-wearing at all public places and in public transport".

Speaking on the task of the officers, he added that "they are also to ensure the closure of all night clubs, pubs, cinemas and beaches that may be operating in defiance of the law. They will be assisted by the other security agencies if need be".

This comes after nightlife in Accra boomed during the festive season that saw some global entertainers, celebrities and social media influencers visiting Ghana to enjoy their holidays.

According to the president, if things continue how they are, he wouldn't have the choice than to enforce another lockdown. Watch the video below to hear more from him.