I’ve never smoked or used any hard drugs – OV

The former signee of the Burniton Music Group made this known while speaking on Kwaku Manu’s Aggressive Interview. According to her, apart from wine, she does not take any alcoholic beverage.

“I have never smoked or indulged in hard drugs. The only thing that I love is wine and people close to me can testify. I have never smoked in my life,” she stated.

This is not the first time Ov has addressed rumours of her being a drug addict. It will be recalled that the ‘Want ME’ hitmaker, told Giovani Caleb on 3FM that she struggled fiercely with depression, which eventually led to her mental breakdown and a two-week confinement.

She further indicated that things became worse for her when she was unknowingly given an overdose of medication, which left her paralysed for two weeks, forcing her to take some time off the music scene for full recovery.

The ‘Want Me’ singer who has been missing in the industry for some time now due to some health and personal issues is back and gradually making an impact on the music scene.

She has been granting interviews in the past few days and addressing some issues she has kept within herself.