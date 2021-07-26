‘I’ve stopped accepting offerings in the church due to 'hot' women’ - Bro Sammy (VIDEO)

There’s a growing perception that the old gospel musicians churned out better gospel songs and lived better lives than the contemporary ones.

But Bro Sammy says the new crop of gospel musicians deserve awards because they have been able to stand temptations the old gospel musicians would fail to stand.

“It's wrong when people compare olden gospel musicians to contemporary gospel musicians,” Bro Sammy told Nana Ama McBrown on UTV on Saturday, July 24.

“In the olden days, women cover themselves up when performing gospel songs in church, but in this era, women lift their breast to dance to praises.”

Pulse Ghana

“We have been able to stand temptations. We have done better than the old gospel musicians. In the olden days, you can't lift your breast while praise service is ongoing in church.”

He said the temptations contemporary gospel musicians are enduring can’t be compared to the olden days. For him, women were covered up in the olden days but the new era witness naked women.

“During the days in the Bible, Peter preached to women who had covered themselves from head to toe. These days, women show a lot of flesh during worship. We are doing better. You cannot compare the temptations in the olden days to today.”

He said he quit standing in to accept offerings during church service due to how women carry themselves.

“I've stopped standing in to accept offerings in the church because the kind of walking ladies walk during that period is unacceptable. The new era gospel artistes deserve awards because of how we have been able to stand temptations.”