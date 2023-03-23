I’ve successfully filed my nomination- Fred Nuamah declares after inability to file nomination

Fred, who described the situation as “another Machiavellian tactic to prevent” him from filing his nomination on Thursday, March 23, 2023, said the matter had been resolved.

In a fresh post on Instagram, the businessman announced that he had been able to successfully file the nomination and proceeded to thank party executives for rectifying the matter. He also said he was grateful to party members in the constituency for their endorsement.

“I’ve successfully filed my nomination. Thank u Ayawaso West Wuogon for the endorsement. I am also grateful to the party executives for resolving the challenges I encountered. #toGodbetheglory,” he wrote.

According to the election timetable announced by the NDC, March 22 marks the deadline for the submission of forms for both aspiring presidential and parliamentary candidates.