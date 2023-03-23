The aspiring Parliamentary candidate had earlier in a letter to party executives which was shared with the press on Wednesday said efforts to file his electronic nomination had proved futile and had asked for help to solve the issue.
I’ve successfully filed my nomination- Fred Nuamah declares after inability to file nomination
Actor, Fred Nuamah has successfully completed the filing of his nomination ahead of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries
Recommended articles
Fred, who described the situation as “another Machiavellian tactic to prevent” him from filing his nomination on Thursday, March 23, 2023, said the matter had been resolved.
In a fresh post on Instagram, the businessman announced that he had been able to successfully file the nomination and proceeded to thank party executives for rectifying the matter. He also said he was grateful to party members in the constituency for their endorsement.
“I’ve successfully filed my nomination. Thank u Ayawaso West Wuogon for the endorsement. I am also grateful to the party executives for resolving the challenges I encountered. #toGodbetheglory,” he wrote.
According to the election timetable announced by the NDC, March 22 marks the deadline for the submission of forms for both aspiring presidential and parliamentary candidates.
It also announced that vetting would begin from March 27 to 29. After which the candidates could appeal the outcome of the vetting from March 30 to April 6 before the primaries on May 13.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh