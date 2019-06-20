The two singers have been caught up in online feud ever since Kelvyn Boy brushed off hugging Wendy Shay, at Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy’s peace conference.

Though the Bhim Nation affiliated musician, stated that his act wasn’t intentional, Bullet, manager of the “Uber Driver” singer, said he did it on purpose out of a beef with his act over an award.

Reacting to claims, Kelvyn Boy says it’s impossible because he can’t beef someone who actually has a songwriter. In a subtle reply to this comment, Wendy Shay has now used a 666 theory to indirectly troll Kelvyn Boy by listing her efforts in making her songs and how many awards she has won.

Sharing a photo of her debut album’s tracklist, she wrote “I entered the industry in the 6th month of 2018. Released an album in 6 months, wrote 6 songs on it and won 6 awards. We are in the 6th month of 2019 and am about to release 6 BANGERS. Songwriting Skills bi y3d3”

See her post below.