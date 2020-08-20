The actress has now surpassed 8 million followers on the photo-sharing app, a record that no other Ghanaian has reached. Acknowledging the feat, Jackie shared a new post to mark it.

She posted a casual photo of herself, Thursday morning, to thank her followers. "Kisses to 8 Million Amazing Followers", she captioned the photo which has since gathered over 17,000 likes and hundreds of comments within an hour.

Apart from Jackie Appiah, other Ghanaian celebrities with a lot of followers on the social media app are Yvonne Nelson with 6.7m followers, Juliet Ibrahim with 6.2m followers with Sarkodie and John Dumelo having 3.8m and 3.3 million followers respectively.