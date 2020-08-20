According to the TV3 presenter, the dancehall artiste is creating the impression that he beats his wife at home. MzGee's comment was at the back of reports around Stonebwoy and Angel Town's physical assault at the Black Love virtual concert.

Speaking on TV3, MzGee said people are beginning to doubt Stonebwoy is a gentleman, adding that "I've heard people alleged that with this attitude perhaps he beats his wife at home and all of that".

The panellists on the show, Ola Michael, George Britton and ExDoe, opposed her comment but she added that "that's the impression he is beginning to create in the minds of people, my producer is screaming she agrees".

Stonebwoy, wife and Angel Town

Ola Michael cautioned er that she can't say so be Stonebwoy's wife has never complained and in replied in the video below that she said she has seen such comments on social media and it's not far fetched from the issue.