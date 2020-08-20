The “Putuu” singer and Angel Town reportedly clashed last week, leaving the latter injured on his left eye.

The unfortunate incident happened during the pre-recording session for Sarkodie’s just ended “Black Love Virtual Concert”.

Though Stonebwoy issued an apology through his social media channels last week, he has made another effort with his wife to meet Angel in person to apologise for the misconduct.

“It’s All LOVE On This Side. Earlier Today w/ Angello.. No Bad Blood,” Stonebwoy captioned a photo with Angel on his Instagram page.

Meanwhile, star Sarkodie has described Stonebwoy’s assault on his manager, Angel Town, as the ‘highest form of disrespect’.

He said Stonebwoy should have controlled his anger when the scuffle escalated, adding that he went overboard.

Addressing the issue, Sarkodie released an audio press release where he confirmed the incident and chastised Stonebwoy over his action.

Though he accepted Stonebwoy’s recent apology, he emphatically stated that he went overboard and demonstrated the highest form of disrespect.

Listen to Sarkodie’s full audio press release below.