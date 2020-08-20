He said Stonebwoy should have controlled his anger when the scuffle escalated, adding that he went overboard.

Sarkodie made this statement after the afro-dancehall star assaulted his manager during the pre-recorded session of the just ended “Black Love Virtual Concert”.

Stonebwoy reportedly punched Angel Town over an issue with parking space at the Black Star Square – the venue for the concert.

Addressing the issue, Sarkodie released an audio press release where he confirmed the incident and chastised Stonebwoy over his action.

Though he accepted Stonebwoy’s recent apology, he emphatically stated that he went overboard and demonstrated the highest form of disrespect.

Listen to Sarkodie’s full audio press release below.