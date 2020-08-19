Last week Monday, Stonebwoy reportedly assaulted Angel Town – the artiste manager for Sarkodie.

According to reports, the Burniton Music Group label owner punched Angel Town in the face over performance slot and car park issues during the pre-recording session of the online concert.

Angel, after the fight, posted videos of himself getting treatment for his left eye.

Stonebwoy issued an apology a few days later but refused to offer details leading to the fight.

Now, Sarkodie has confirmed that there was a fight and his manager was assaulted as a result.

In an audio press statement released today, Sarkodie confirmed that indeed there was a fight and didn’t give details.

He said he has accepted Stonebwoy’s apology but warned that he manages his anger.

Listen to the full audio press statement.