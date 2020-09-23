The Ghanaian actor disclosed this during an interview Abeiku Santana on UTV's 'Atuu' show. " I was just a little under a month old when he passed on. I don't have memories of him," he said.

Talking about his dad, James said " so it was pictures that I saw to know what he looks like and apparently I've taken my looks from him, his stature, his complexion," and jokingly added that "he was really fair but my mum has darkened my complexion because she is not fair like him".

On how he became an actor, Mr Gardiner said he went for an audition and he was asked to play a romantic and upon seeing a half-caste lady, he was convinced to go into acting so he can get to kiss fine women.

James Gardiner on set with Yvonne Okoro

"I met a fine half-caste lady at the audition and during the audition, I was made to understand that I had to play a romance scene. So I asked the director, do I have to kiss her, and he said yes. Suddenly I told myself that, I have to get on board because I’m going to have the opportunity to kiss women" he told Abeiku Santana.

Watch the video below to hear the James Gardiner life story as told on Atuu.