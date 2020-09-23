The founder of the Ghana Movie Awards, after a proposal on a flight, married Martekor at a star-studded ceremony in Accra in March 2018 and some few months after that they welcomed a child together. However, about a year after their wedding, reports surfaced that the marriage has crushed.

None of the parties has publicly confirmed their split. But if this new post is anything to go by, then Fred wants us to know his marriage has indeed ended and he has moved to another woman, whom he says has given him a reason not to give up on love.

Fred's post comes to celebrate the birthday of this woman, Zari Hassan, who is a popular Ugandan socialite known for her luxury life as a businesswoman and popularly called Zari The Boss. Zari, 40, is a mother of 2 who was once married but divorced in 2013.

In Fred's romantic birthday message to her, he wrote "Mtoto kapendeza @zarithebosslady Just when I tot of giving up to the fate that true love doesn’t exist, u came and showed me the best of it. Thanks for being u for me. U are, and always have been, my dream girl".

Zari commenting on the post replied, "Thank you babe, glad to have you in my life. Thank you for having my back and loving me how one can is supposed to be loved. I appreciate you".

